“The whole world adored the Beatles back then”

Herbert Lürzer, Paul McCartney's double during the filming of the movie "Help" in 1965, is one of the last people who can still talk about it. At the time, he was a stand-in on the ski slopes because none of the four "mushroom heads", as the Beatles were known because of their striking hairstyles, could ski. It bothers Lürzer that many "steamy chatterboxes" today want to remember those days.