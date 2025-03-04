Young Bulls current

The second 45 minutes started similarly to the first. Salzburg took control of the game and went on the attack for all it was worth. The first goal for the visitors came in the 48th minute, but the flag was up. Almost ten minutes later, however, the young bulls were rewarded for their spirited efforts. Captain Valentin Sulzbacher won the ball in his own half, passed to Brandtner, who played on to Edmund Baidoo. The Ghanaian put the ball past the goalkeeper and into the net. After an hour, Salzburg were awarded a penalty for a foul on Enrique Aguilar and Atletico's David Fernandez was shown a yellow card. Captain Sulzbacher outmuscled the goalkeeper and scored to make it 2:0, but the "Rojiblancos" did not give up and scored the equalizer in the 65th minute through Romeo Hueso.