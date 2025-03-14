Lucas Fendrich: Prescription-free pop emancipation

It's the year of the Fendrichs, that much is certain. While father Rainhard celebrates his 70th and 45th stage anniversary with an extensive tour and the album "Wimpernschlag", which went to number one, son Lucas is also recalibrating. At the beginning of 2020, the Viennese alternative rock band Hunger is at the top of its game. "Amused" makes it into the Netflix series "Dead Girls Don't Lie", and shortly afterwards the song ends up on Taylor Swift's Spotify playlist. The single "Gravity" climbs to number two in the Ö3 charts and, after an extensive European tour, a first tour in the USA is also booked. After two gigs in the musical melting pot that is New York, the coronavirus pandemic hits. Instead of jetting off to the renowned "SXSW Music Festival" in Austin, frontman Lucas Fendrich and his two bandmates have to return home and are forced into inactivity.