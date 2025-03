Feast and lose weight? This man makes it possible

Today, Ash Wednesday, marks the beginning of the 40-day fasting period for Christians all over the world. And even many people who have nothing to do with religion use the next six weeks until Easter to lose weight after the carnival feast. As a rule, alcoholic drinks as well as sweet, fatty and carbohydrate-rich foods are avoided. While some people try intermittent fasting or remove dinner from their diet, others go on a zero diet and only consume water, teas, vegetable juices and clear soups - in the hope that excess kilos will then fall off.