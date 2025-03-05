"Next Generation Day"
Tomorrow’s skilled workers were shown the real world
600 Tyrolean pupils took part in the "Next Generation Day" and were able to take a look at exciting professions in 22 companies. The event is organized by the Federation of Austrian Industries to attract the skilled workers of tomorrow.
Mathematics, IT, natural sciences and technology. In these areas - now also known by the abbreviation MINT - new skilled workers are always desperately needed. The skilled workers of tomorrow are the children and young people of today.
In order to make the relevant professions appealing to young people aged ten to 16, the Tyrolean Federation of Industry organized the "Next Generation Day" for the second time on Tuesday.
The challenges facing the location are well known. We need highly qualified specialists in order to remain competitive.
Simon Meinschad
Workshops, hands-on stations and exchanges
600 pupils accepted the invitation and gained an insight into the practical side of things at 22 companies. On the one hand in the form of workshops and so-called hands-on stations, where the young people were able to test the profession themselves. On the other hand, through exchanges with the specialists.
The "Krone" paid a visit to hollu Systemhygiene GmbH in Zirl, where school classes also stopped by.
"STEM promotion is also a social responsibility"
"The challenges facing the location are well known. We need highly qualified specialists in order to remain competitive. STEM promotion is not just an economic necessity. It is also a social responsibility. Investing in education and technological expertise means investing in progress, innovation and career and participation opportunities for young people," emphasizes hollu Managing Director and IV Tirol Vice President Simon Meinschad.
Around 58,000 new skilled workers needed by 2030
According to the IV, around 58,000 more STEM specialists will be needed nationwide by 2030. "Industry is the engine of our business location, but without young talent, the engine will stop at some point," says Tyrol's IV President Max Kloger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
