For a disabled brother
“I also ski to give him a good life”
Tanguy Nef spoke about the sporting battle in the Ski World Cup and his motivation to face up to the tough competition time and time again. He explained that his disabled brother plays a key role in this.
Nef narrowly missed out on his first World Cup podium on Sunday in Kranjska Gora. In fifth place in the slalom, the Swiss skier was just 13 hundredths off the pace - and yet it was an important result for the 28-year-old in what has already been a very successful winter of skiing. "With this result, I have cemented my position in the top 15 of the start list. That's the most important thing for me with a view to next season," he told Blick, expressing his satisfaction.
The slalom World Cup is hotly contested - retirements happen quickly and every position is at stake. But the Swiss doesn't shy away from competition. Also because he is not just racing for himself, as he has now revealed. His younger brother Arsene is affected by Sotos syndrome. A genetic mutation that occurs at birth and impairs mental development.
"I also want to earn as much money as possible so that I can give Arsene a good life forever," Nef explained. Incidentally, the brothers share a passion for skiing. Arsene, who is four years younger, made it onto the podium at the Swiss Special Championships, for example.
