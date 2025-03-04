“I also ski to give him a good life”

Nef narrowly missed out on his first World Cup podium on Sunday in Kranjska Gora. In fifth place in the slalom, the Swiss skier was just 13 hundredths off the pace - and yet it was an important result for the 28-year-old in what has already been a very successful winter of skiing. "With this result, I have cemented my position in the top 15 of the start list. That's the most important thing for me with a view to next season," he told Blick, expressing his satisfaction.