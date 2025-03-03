Oscar buzz topics
Mourning for Hackman and a “walking lampshade”
Horror over a shock death shortly before the Oscars, an Austrian who cooks up the celebrities, high hopes and nasty gossip about a celebrity gown: our "Krone" correspondent Christian Thiele has the hottest gossip topics from the red carpet.
A frequent, sad topic of conversation among journalists and stars on the red carpet was the shock death of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman. The number one theory as to what might have happened: The 95-year-old had suffered a heart attack and his wife had tripped with his pills and fatally fallen on her head.
Grande outfit the target of nasty slurs
The nastiest red carpet comment from a Z-lister whose name no one really knows: "Ariana Grande must have forgotten she was in 'Wicked' and not 'Beauty and the Beast' - why else would she come as a walking lampshade?"
The singer later revealed in an interview where the glitter effect came from: 190,000 crystals were worked into her hemline.
Nominated for the 16th time
Diane Warren, on the other hand, is hoping that her honorary Oscar will have a friend in her display case at home this year. The film composer has been nominated for "Best Song" for an incredible 16th time for "The Journey" (from the film "The Six Triple Eight") and lost the first 15 times - a negative record for the ages.
The 68-year-old revealed that, as usual, she is preparing a victory speech this year and will be there. Although she fears "I'll probably have to be carried onto the stage unconscious when my name is called!" Now that would be a show!
Puck cooks up the celebrities
"The same procedure as every year, Wolfgang!" No one can imagine an Oscar without him. For the 30th time, Wolfgang Puck cooked for the stars at the Governor's Ball after the Oscars. And as usual, the Austrian-born chef was once again one of the first to stroll down the red carpet. With his gold-plated chocolate Oscar in tow, which his son Byron was allowed to carry.
Hollywood's No. 1 gala will never become routine for him, as the 75-year-old assured: "It's the party of the year, and I look forward to it just as much as the first time." His favorite memory from the last three decades: "The first time I served my chicken pie and Barbra Streisand told me personally how much she loved it!"
EGOT opportunities for Erivo
Cynthia Erivo has the chance to secure an EGOT - the Grand Slam of the entertainment world, so to speak - with a win at the Oscars. As the youngest star of all time. To date, the "Wicked" witch has already won an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony Award. The 38-year-old sounded almost stunned by this: "Moments like this don't come along very often and it would be sacrilege not to be unspeakably grateful!"
So far, only 21 stars from Audrey Hepburn to Hugh Jackman are members of the most exclusive club in show business.
