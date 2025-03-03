Mourning for Hackman and a “walking lampshade”

Puck cooks up the celebrities

"The same procedure as every year, Wolfgang!" No one can imagine an Oscar without him. For the 30th time, Wolfgang Puck cooked for the stars at the Governor's Ball after the Oscars. And as usual, the Austrian-born chef was once again one of the first to stroll down the red carpet. With his gold-plated chocolate Oscar in tow, which his son Byron was allowed to carry.