Patient killed? The protocol from the hospital

It is a highly explosive case in which the State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating on behalf of the Steyr public prosecutor's office: The Oberösterreichische Gesundheitsholding (OÖG) reported an anesthetist at the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic for allegedly accelerating the death of two patients by dispensing the morphine Vendal. The affair was started by the senior physician's boss. A dispute among the staff was smouldering in the background, which is why there is talk of a kind of revenge.