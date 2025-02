Will this government last five years, Mr. Hanke?

"Krone": Mr. Hanke, a few weeks ago you could still be heard in the town hall corridors: Hanke will never do the job under Babler. Do you blink twice when you have been taken to the Ministry of Infrastructure against your will?

Peter Hanke: I am someone who always sees the big picture and stands up for the city and the republic. But taking responsibility also means pushing for a development that is ultimately good for Austria.