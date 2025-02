What peacekeepers would need in Ukraine

Should European soldiers secure a ceasefire in Ukraine? Almost three years after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the question is being raised. French President Emmanuel Macron brought the idea into play. However, US President Donald Trump made it clear: US soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine. The responsibility for a peacekeeping force would lie solely with the Europeans. And Ukraine could forget about joining NATO or security guarantees anyway. The main burden of such a mission would therefore have to be borne by France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the UK. But what could it look like?