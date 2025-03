World Championships LIVE: Men’s ski jumping from 17.15 LIVE

In Norway, the ÖSV eagles, who have already stood on the podium 40 times in the current season, will start on the small hill with a hill size of 102 meters. "Jan has pepper in his shanks, Tschofe has a great take-off. Krafti has always won medals on the small hill. Anything is possible, they are in good shape," emphasized Widhölzl. However, they no longer jump from the normal hill in the World Cup, the World Championships remain an exception.