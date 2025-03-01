Prevent colorectal cancer: Colonoscopy facts

The second step is to take a preparatory solution (laxative) to completely empty the bowel. As the bowel specialists explain, this is done in two divided doses. "If the colonoscopy is performed in the morning, one dose should be taken on the evening before the examination and the other in the morning of the day of the examination. For an afternoon scan, both doses should be taken on the day of the examination. In both cases, the last dose should ideally be taken three to four hours before the examination," say the experts. An additional enema is not necessary if the patient is well prepared.