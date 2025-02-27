Press in tails & robes
The special working garb at the State Ball
When the Staatsoper dances in three-four time again, there is great excitement - and not only among the ball guests and the eager readers at home: these days are also very special for us media representatives.
We not only live and love the Opera Ball on these days - we also wear it! Because the strict dress code applies to guests as well as to us (society) reporters. A tailcoat for the gentlemen, a floor-length gown for the women, with a wide rather than tight-fitting skirt. The State Opera is also not very happy about festive costumes on this date.
Reporters in velvet and silk
The press representatives also swap their (usually less extravagant) work attire for somewhat finer fabrics on this evening. While the choice is often made quickly among the male colleagues, all the working ladies can and must deal with the questions of the rich and beautiful: "Which hairstyle will last the whole evening, which shoes won't bring me to my knees after a short time and, most importantly, which dress should I wear?"
In our case, the decision was soon made this year. Alongside other VIPs and VIPerln, designer Erika Suess also outfitted ADABEI reporter Maria this year. The color was chosen quickly - all it took was a visual diagnosis by the experienced fashion designer. And after a visit to her trusted tailor, the remaining excess centimetres were also shed.
The press is also allowed to roam the dance floor in a dream gown - albeit rushed, with a notepad instead of a champagne glass in hand - at the Staatsgewalze.
