The special working garb at the State Ball

Reporters in velvet and silk

The press representatives also swap their (usually less extravagant) work attire for somewhat finer fabrics on this evening. While the choice is often made quickly among the male colleagues, all the working ladies can and must deal with the questions of the rich and beautiful: "Which hairstyle will last the whole evening, which shoes won't bring me to my knees after a short time and, most importantly, which dress should I wear?"