NEOS: Now a rejection of veteran Matthias Strolz after all

It was only a short dream. Following negative signals from party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Mathias Strolz has given up his ambitions to become Minister of Education. Quite a few in the party had urged Strolz to show his hand.

Two ministerial posts for the NEOS

The NEOS are to fill two ministerial posts and one state secretariat in the future three-party coalition: Alongside Meinl-Reisinger and Sepp Schellhorn, who has been earmarked as state secretary, Strolz is considered the best-known and most popular NEOS politician, despite all his egocentric appearances.