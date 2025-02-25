Wild accidents in Tyrol
Silo crashed into field, truck brakes failed
Two spectacular accidents involving trucks occurred in Tyrol on Tuesday! In Zillertal, the silo superstructure suddenly tipped over onto a field while driving. Meanwhile, the brakes failed on a truck in the Sellraintal valley. Both drivers had several guardian angels.
The first accident occurred shortly after 8 am. While driving the truck on Tiroler Straße in Strass im Zillertal, the silo body suddenly tipped off the vehicle. It came to rest in an adjacent field. The 23-year-old driver was then checked more thoroughly. "The investigations revealed that the driver had unhitched a trailer in the immediate vicinity of the accident scene. In doing so, he may have mistakenly opened the hydraulic system for locking the silo superstructure," said the investigators.
The officers also discovered that the 23-year-old had manipulated the tachograph several times. In addition, 16 further infringements of regulations were found. The driver, who remained unharmed, now faces several charges.
A towing company had to recover the truck.
Ein Sprecher der Polizei
Brakes failed, truck slid down a slope
The second accident occurred shortly before 1 pm. A Czech man (60) was driving the truck downhill on the L13 in Gries im Sellraintal coming from Kühtai in the direction of Sellrain. "According to the driver, the brakes stopped working just before the village sign," said the police. The truck crashed into two streetlights, went over the edge of the road, tipped to one side in a field and hit a wooden barn. "The truck then slid down the slope and came to rest at the bottom of the slope."
The 60-year-old was lucky and remained uninjured. A towing company had to recover the truck. A power line and a car were also damaged in the accident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
