Silo crashed into field, truck brakes failed

Brakes failed, truck slid down a slope

The second accident occurred shortly before 1 pm. A Czech man (60) was driving the truck downhill on the L13 in Gries im Sellraintal coming from Kühtai in the direction of Sellrain. "According to the driver, the brakes stopped working just before the village sign," said the police. The truck crashed into two streetlights, went over the edge of the road, tipped to one side in a field and hit a wooden barn. "The truck then slid down the slope and came to rest at the bottom of the slope."