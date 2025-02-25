Mountaineers rescued at night on the Dachstein

Rescue by helicopter not possible

16 members of the Ramsau mountain rescue team, the C 14 rescue helicopter and a police helicopter set off immediately. Due to the conditions on site, however, the two helicopters were unable to carry out a rescue. The mountain rescuers had to enter the via ferrata themselves, in complete darkness. A helicopter from ARA Flugrettung finally managed to locate and rescue the 24-year-old and 21-year-old.