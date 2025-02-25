Reckless excursion
Mountaineers rescued at night on the Dachstein
Two reckless mountaineers have once again kept the rescue services in Styria on their toes. Two Czechs made an emergency call from the south face of the Dachstein on Monday evening. It took hours before they could be rescued.
Two Czech alpinists set off on a climbing tour on the Dachstein on Monday. After completing the "Anna" via ferrata, they switched to the "Johann" via ferrata at around 4 pm.
Difficult conditions
They apparently completely misjudged the conditions (snow, ice, falling darkness). At 7.15 p.m., they made an emergency call at an altitude of around 2,400 meters. They themselves waited in a bivouac sack on the south face for rescue.
Rescue by helicopter not possible
16 members of the Ramsau mountain rescue team, the C 14 rescue helicopter and a police helicopter set off immediately. Due to the conditions on site, however, the two helicopters were unable to carry out a rescue. The mountain rescuers had to enter the via ferrata themselves, in complete darkness. A helicopter from ARA Flugrettung finally managed to locate and rescue the 24-year-old and 21-year-old.
The two Czechs were hypothermic but otherwise uninjured and were flown down to the valley. After a short break, the RK-1 was also able to fly the mountain rescuers from the Dachstein down to the valley.
