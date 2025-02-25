Premiere in Klagenfurt
Emission-free & low-noise! The future belongs to the e-waste vehicle
Austria's first fully electric refuse collection vehicle rolls through Klagenfurt. The new garbage truck costs 500,000 euros, is emission-free and low-noise. It even has a large QR code for questions about waste. And when it comes to sustainability, the electric refuse truck is the winner.
On Monday, the head of department Sandra Wassermann (FP) and department head Gernot Bogensberger presented Austria's first electric refuse collection vehicle in front of Klagenfurt Town Hall. The Volvo FM Electric costs 500,000 euros and has a payload of 10,350 kilos. It produces no exhaust fumes and significantly less noise. The big, audible advantage is the 55 decibels. A diesel-powered vehicle has 100 decibels and needs 90 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers. The refuse truck is barely audible in the morning and should be in operation for ten to 12 years.
"The car was ordered and paid for last year, but it wouldn't have been feasible now because of the financial crisis," says Sandra Wassermann. The battery capacity of the vehicle is 360 kWh. The battery will get the refuse collection vehicle through the day. For comparison: an average electric car has a capacity of 20 to 40 kWh. "If everything works out, we could order the second electric refuse collection vehicle in 2026. It even has a QR code on it. Many questions can be asked. Like when the next disposal is."
Electric refuse truck is not audible
The waste disposal employees are currently being trained on the Volvo FM Electric. They will soon be driving all of Klagenfurt's waste collection routes and fractions. "The consumption figures and the low environmental impact should have a positive effect and justify the purchase price, which is around 20 percent higher than a diesel vehicle costing around 400,000 euros, despite the subsidy. We also assume that the electric car will be cheaper in terms of annual maintenance costs," explains Bogensberger. If the one-year trial of the vehicle does not reveal any significant restrictions compared to a diesel refuse vehicle, another electric refuse vehicle will be ordered next year.
17 refuse collection vehicles are in use in Klagenfurt, 100 people work in waste disposal. Including wastewater treatment plants, 162 people work for the department. And when it comes to sustainability, the future belongs to the electric refuse truck.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
