Against Albania
Austria loses clearly in World Cup pre-qualifier
Austria's basketball team has conceded a defeat at the end of the first phase of the World Championship pre-qualifiers. The ÖBV team, which had already qualified for the next round, lost 67:78 (31:35) to Albania in Schwechat on Sunday after a weak performance.
Imran Suljanovic was Austria's best scorer with eleven points, Luka Brajkovic added nine and grabbed nine rebounds. Coach Chris O'Shea had to do without players such as Thomas Klepeisz and Sylven Landesberg.
Austria had won the first leg in Albania last year by more than 30 points. On Sunday, the home side, who fielded a number of young players such as debutant Benjamin Schuch (18), did not get off to a good start. They left a lot to be desired in terms of shooting, making only three out of 13 attempts from inside the three-point line up to the break. The statistics did not get much better after that.
"Albania was much better from start to finish. We weren't ready, Albania were ready to play physically, to play as a team. These things happen, I hope we learn from it for the next phase," said O'Shea in the ORF interview. In the next phase of the pre-qualifiers, the top two from each of four groups of three will advance to the final World Cup qualifying phase. The draw will take place at the beginning of March. The finals will take place in Qatar in August and September 2027; Austria has never been to a World Cup.
