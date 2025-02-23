Austria loses clearly in World Cup pre-qualifier

"Albania was much better from start to finish. We weren't ready, Albania were ready to play physically, to play as a team. These things happen, I hope we learn from it for the next phase," said O'Shea in the ORF interview. In the next phase of the pre-qualifiers, the top two from each of four groups of three will advance to the final World Cup qualifying phase. The draw will take place at the beginning of March. The finals will take place in Qatar in August and September 2027; Austria has never been to a World Cup.