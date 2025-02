Honsak scores! Heidenheim wrests a draw from Leipzig

ÖFB team player Nicolas Seiwald played through for the Saxons, while his compatriot Christoph Baumgartner had to be substituted in the 33rd minute - apparently due to circulation problems. Leipzig are in sixth place with 38 points. For Heidenheim, for whom Honsak played the entire season, it was their first point since mid-January after five defeats. The club moved up to 16th in the relegation places with 15 points.