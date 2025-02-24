German woman continues to fight
Cow victim: “I hope for late justice!”
The fight for compensation by a German hiker (66) continues. In 2022, the holidaymaker was almost trampled to death by a mother cow in Tyrol. The case is now being reopened in court.
"If my husband hadn't intervened, I wouldn't be alive," Petra M. still struggles to hold back tears as she remembers June 20, 2022. The German woman had a horror experience during a hike in the Stubai Valley in Tyrol.
She repeatedly hit my head with her skull.
"Although we kept our distance and didn't have a dog with us, a mother cow attacked me from behind. She kept hitting my head with her skull," recalls the holidaymaker. She was flown to Innsbruck Hospital with severe bruises and contusions.
Seven attacks in a very short space of time
The 66-year-old is still fighting for "justice" in court today - for all the other victims too, as she emphasizes. This is because there are said to have been seven attacks by Charolais cows in the grazing area within a few years. After a child was also affected, the mother cows were allegedly slaughtered immediately. "There hasn't been a single incident since," says Petra M., not understanding why no one is being held accountable.
Victim can hope again
After her claim for damages due to the costs incurred was rejected, she is now hopeful that the verdict will be overturned before the proceedings are reopened soon. "This time I will finally be questioned as a witness."
