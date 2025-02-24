Cow victim: “I hope for late justice!”

Seven attacks in a very short space of time

The 66-year-old is still fighting for "justice" in court today - for all the other victims too, as she emphasizes. This is because there are said to have been seven attacks by Charolais cows in the grazing area within a few years. After a child was also affected, the mother cows were allegedly slaughtered immediately. "There hasn't been a single incident since," says Petra M., not understanding why no one is being held accountable.