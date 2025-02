Fake meat: Can vegan food be called sausage?

PRO by Sebastian Steinbichler:

Who really gets upset about people saying "sausage" to vegan sausage? Probably people who would love to write meat schnitzel into the constitution. And anyone who sees a "labeling scam" should consider the simplicity of the word. Sausage" is much more about the shape and a feeling. With a "soy press mass in a rice paper casing substitute", you're making life much more difficult for yourself.