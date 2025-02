Christian Stocker: The unknown (soon to be) chancellor

He came in a sweater and jeans - wanted to resign

He came to the ÖVP board meeting on January 5, where Nehammer's successor was discussed, in jeans and a sweater - almost as a private citizen. But things turned out differently: a few hours later, the deputy mayor of Wiener Neustadt was elected head of the ÖVP - with the condition that he make an inglorious 180-degree turn and negotiate with Herbert Kickl after all. To do so, he had to break his anti-Kickl promise.