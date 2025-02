Outing for women: Heated debate about party event

Brilliant idea or back to the Stone Age? At "Mama goes dancing", women celebrate with each other. The special thing about it: The event starts at 8 p.m. and ends a crisp three hours later. As a result, many of the participating mothers have long since returned home to their families, while the nightlife has not even really picked up speed yet. The concept is making waves and tickets are selling like hot cakes. From Wuppertal, "Mama geht tanzen" first expanded to all other parts of Germany, then also to Austria and Switzerland.