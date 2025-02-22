New pact in Brunn
In the district of Mödling, red-green is now all the rage
After Mödling, the SPÖ and the Greens are now also governing together in Brunn am Gebirge. Andreas Linhart remains SPÖ mayor and Andrea Lorenz becomes Green deputy mayor. Christian Schmitzer from the Neos party, who is still deputy mayor, is turning his back on his party.
There were hardly any shifts in seats at the last municipal elections in Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling. The SPÖ gained one seat, coalition partner Neos lost one - and the Greens even lost two seats. Nevertheless, the SPÖ is now entering into a new coalition with the Greens, and not with the Neos again. A working agreement to this effect was ceremoniously signed yesterday.
And SPÖ Mayor Andreas Linhart will remain in office for the next five years. Neos deputy mayor Christian Schmitzer, who left his party altogether, is now succeeded as deputy mayor by the Green Party's Andrea Lorenz.
The ÖVP was able to retain its eleven seats and second place in the municipal council. Nevertheless, red and black are not on the same page. "The chemistry is not right," says Linhart. "We have a personal connection with the Greens," says the mayor.
Projects for the next few years: a primary care center, getting to grips with traffic, soil unsealing and affordable housing for young people.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.