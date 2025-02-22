Vorteilswelt
New pact in Brunn

In the district of Mödling, red-green is now all the rage

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 13:00

After Mödling, the SPÖ and the Greens are now also governing together in Brunn am Gebirge. Andreas Linhart remains SPÖ mayor and Andrea Lorenz becomes Green deputy mayor. Christian Schmitzer from the Neos party, who is still deputy mayor, is turning his back on his party. 

There were hardly any shifts in seats at the last municipal elections in Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling. The SPÖ gained one seat, coalition partner Neos lost one - and the Greens even lost two seats. Nevertheless, the SPÖ is now entering into a new coalition with the Greens, and not with the Neos again. A working agreement to this effect was ceremoniously signed yesterday.

Felix Heckl (Greens), Laurenz Miksch (Greens), Andrea Lorenz (Greens), Mayor Andreas Linhart (SPÖ), Gabriele Schiener (SPÖ) and Dieter Zelber (SPÖ) stand for the new red-green coalition in Brunn am Gebirge. (Bild: Seebacher Doris)
Felix Heckl (Greens), Laurenz Miksch (Greens), Andrea Lorenz (Greens), Mayor Andreas Linhart (SPÖ), Gabriele Schiener (SPÖ) and Dieter Zelber (SPÖ) stand for the new red-green coalition in Brunn am Gebirge.
(Bild: Seebacher Doris)

And SPÖ Mayor Andreas Linhart will remain in office for the next five years. Neos deputy mayor Christian Schmitzer, who left his party altogether, is now succeeded as deputy mayor by the Green Party's Andrea Lorenz.

The ÖVP was able to retain its eleven seats and second place in the municipal council. Nevertheless, red and black are not on the same page. "The chemistry is not right," says Linhart. "We have a personal connection with the Greens," says the mayor.

Projects for the next few years: a primary care center, getting to grips with traffic, soil unsealing and affordable housing for young people.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
