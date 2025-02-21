Vorteilswelt
Death of Liam Payne

Court dismisses claims against three people

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 11:15

An Argentinian court has decided to dismiss three of five people's claims in connection with the death of pop star Liam Payne. This was reported by the online newspaper "Infobae". 

The court also confirmed the pre-trial detention of an ex-employee of the hotel where Payne fell to his death from a balcony and a waiter at a local restaurant.

15 years in prison
They are alleged to have supplied Payne with cocaine. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison.

Liam Payne fell to his death from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires. The complaints of three people in connection with the tragic accident have now been dismissed.
Liam Payne fell to his death from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires. The complaints of three people in connection with the tragic accident have now been dismissed.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/AFP)

A representative of the former One Direction singer and two other employees of the hotel are no longer on trial.

Alcohol and cocaine in his blood
Payne was 31 when he fell from the balcony of a room on the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, where he had been a guest for three days, on October 16 last year.

According to the public prosecutor's office, forensic experts believe it is likely that he fainted while trying to climb over the balcony railing. An autopsy had found large quantities of alcohol and cocaine in his body.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf