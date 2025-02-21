Renault releases safety patents for everyone

Batteries are difficult to extinguish

Thermal runaway makes it difficult to extinguish e-car fires. Once started, the fire feeds itself like a chain reaction without the need for external oxygen. To make matters worse, all the elements required for the fire are present in the housing: the electrolyte, which is chemically related to petrol, the graphite, which is remotely similar to charcoal, and the separator, which is often made of organic material. The fire is difficult to reach from the outside due to the comprehensive metal battery housing.