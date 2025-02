What annoys cyclists about car drivers and vice versa

"Krone": Ms. Laa, as a cyclist, what would you wish for from car drivers in city traffic?

Barbara Laa: I would wish for more understanding for the fact that we all want the same thing: to get from A to B easily, and that works best for car drivers when many people move differently. Every cyclist is one less person in a car - and therefore more space, less congestion and fewer problems for motorists.

Gerhard Lustig: I would like to answer that car drivers play a significant role in the affordability of urban traffic. Without 18 billion euros in tax contributions from motorists, the entire transport system would not work. Car drivers are allowed to pay for all the special wishes of cyclists, and what do they contribute?