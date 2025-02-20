Annoyed by haters
Lohfink: “Being famous is a disaster”
Gina-Lisa Lohfink has been shaking up the German VIP scene ever since she took part in "Germany's Next Topmodel". But now the curvy blonde has surprised us with a confession.
Lohfink became famous in 2008 when she took part in the third season of "Germany's Next Topmodel". Since then, she has been a fixture in the German reality TV landscape: among other things, she was a contestant on "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!", "Kampf der Realitystars" and "Adam sucht Eva". Now the 38-year-old is launching a new project: her own podcast "Gossip Garage".
"Being famous is sh***e"
Gina-Lisa actually "never wanted to be famous". At least that's what the blonde claimed in an interview with "Promiflash". "I think being famous is a disaster," she confessed. It would be better to do something "clever".
The ex-jungle camper therefore appealed to her fans: "Do your school, study and do something good, because being famous is sh***e.
"This person doesn't know me"
For Gina-Lisa, it's clear that the downsides of fame outweigh the upsides. Haters in particular are a constant source of trouble for her. "Then I read that, then I see that, then you have to think ... This person doesn't know me, why is this person taking the liberty of talking about me like that?" the 38-year-old was annoyed by hate posts. "I don't talk about this person like that either. Why is this person talking about me like that?"
She went on to say that she now even had the feeling that fame was holding her "captive". At the same time, however, Gina-Lisa was combative - giving up is out of the question for her: "I am the person I am now and I have to make the best of it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.