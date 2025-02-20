Lohfink: “Being famous is a disaster”

"This person doesn't know me"

For Gina-Lisa, it's clear that the downsides of fame outweigh the upsides. Haters in particular are a constant source of trouble for her. "Then I read that, then I see that, then you have to think ... This person doesn't know me, why is this person taking the liberty of talking about me like that?" the 38-year-old was annoyed by hate posts. "I don't talk about this person like that either. Why is this person talking about me like that?"