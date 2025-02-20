Not an old woman!
Jane Fonda feels “younger than she did in her 20s”
She celebrated her 87th birthday in December, but Jane Fonda feels younger today than she did six decades ago.
The Hollywood legend is currently promoting the 25th anniversary of the Golden Goose sneaker brand and revealed in a PR interview with the "New York Times" that she doesn't see herself "as an old person". On the contrary, as she affirms: "I'm much younger than I was in my 20s - in all the ways that matter!"
"Really cool"
Fonda attaches great importance to keeping her body in shape. She works out every day with the help of a personal trainer and has been wearing the sports shoes for which she now acts as a spokesperson for many years: "When they asked me, it didn't even occur to me: 'How great that they want an old woman for this'. I don't see myself as one." But now she finds the idea of representing her generation of the eternally young at heart "really cool".
Fonda was the first celebrity to be signed up by Golden Goose for their anniversary advertising campaign "Born to be a Super-Star". The legendary American sneaker with the golden star logo was originally designed for the skater scene in Venice Beach in 2007.
Keeps fit with aerobics
The Oscar winner still performs her famous aerobic exercises from the 80s as part of her workout - "albeit very slowly and with a few age-related modifications!"
According to an earlier interview in "Elle", her goal is to stay healthy enough "to be able to carry my grandchildren - which I still can". In her typically direct manner, the Hollywood icon also has a tip for all women who have fallen for the slimming craze: "Wanting to be totally skinny isn't good for your health and your psyche anyway. And the person in bed with you probably doesn't like it either, because they can hurt themselves on your protruding hip bones."
