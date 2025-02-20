Lower Austria: More space for the future

Xista has been building the third building since the beginning of the year in response to the demand for state-of-the-art laboratory space, with completion scheduled for 2026. "The Austrian biotech scene is facing the challenge of turning excellent research into more start-ups. New companies in particular are often unable to find suitable laboratory infrastructure," explains Markus Wanko, Managing Director of Xista. The project will soon be able to offer biotech and deep-tech companies an attractive location.