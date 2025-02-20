Million euro project
Lower Austria: More space for the future
Major investment: 22 million euros flow into Klosterneuburg in the district of Tulln for business and science. This is one of the largest investments in the history of the Ecoplus business agency.
Expansion underway: The Xista Science Park has been offering specially equipped laboratories and offices for cutting-edge research on the campus of the Institute for Science and Technology (ISTA) in Klosterneuburg since 2019. Now €22 million is being invested in the expansion.
Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner: "In Lower Austria, we know that we have to strengthen our business location in difficult times. Only with innovation, research and a focus on high-tech can we hold our own in international competition." With one of the highest investments in the history of Ecoplus, the state's business agency, "the best framework conditions for the best minds" are to be created.
In Lower Austria, research is not carried out alone in an ivory tower, but what is researched today will be applied in practice tomorrow!
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
ISTA President Martin Hetzler: "Xista was founded as a bridge between industry and ISTA. The implementation of scientific findings in applications and start-ups is a central part of our mission." The new part of the building - a multi-tenant property with 4060 m² - will be home to technology and research-oriented companies from all disciplines.
Xista has been building the third building since the beginning of the year in response to the demand for state-of-the-art laboratory space, with completion scheduled for 2026. "The Austrian biotech scene is facing the challenge of turning excellent research into more start-ups. New companies in particular are often unable to find suitable laboratory infrastructure," explains Markus Wanko, Managing Director of Xista. The project will soon be able to offer biotech and deep-tech companies an attractive location.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.