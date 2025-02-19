Styrian metal construction company is insolvent

Styrian industry is weakening

And so there was no way around the insolvency of the company from Söding, as KSV1870 reports. The company thus joins a large number of Styrian insolvencies - industry in particular is struggling. In order to ensure a possible continuation, the company wants to close unprofitable business areas and focus more on economically viable steel, plant, machine and aluminum construction. Internal structures are also to be streamlined and fixed costs further optimized.