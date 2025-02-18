Is black-red coming?
Mölzer: “This is a real emergency coalition”
Once again emotional discussions in the current krone.tv political duel between Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer. This time it's about the Islamist terrorist attack in Villach, the possible future duo of Christian Stocker and Andreas Babler at the head of the next federal government and the German parliamentary elections on Sunday.
Andreas Mölzer was very personally affected right at the beginning of the current episode of Duell, which was about the terror in Villach: "Well, the horror is getting closer, you have to say. Aschaffenburg was still a long way off, and now so is Munich. Whereby Aschaffenburg with the murder of a two-year-old is horrible enough. But there in Villach, we were already very close. My children know the dead boy very well. He went to the same grammar school as my eldest grandson at the moment. The place where it happened, my grandchildren and my children go there every day. When you realize that in the current government negotiations, for example, all the tightening that Kickl or the Freedom Party demanded in the now unfortunately failed blue-black negotiations were immediately rejected by the ÖVP because they did not exactly comply with EU law or the European Convention on Human Rights. And when the Minister of the Interior (note: Gerhard Karner of the ÖVP) is now demanding precisely such things as mass surveillance without cause, it makes you want to vomit."
Terrorism paradise Austria
Eva Glawischnig analyzes the terrorist attack from a different angle, but takes the same line. For example, on the question of whether the laws in Austria are far too harmless: "As far as the monitoring of WhatsApp or messaging services is concerned, we are de facto a paradise for terrorism. Because you can move around freely, but the authorities have no means of monitoring it. I think even the data protectionists have now realized that security simply comes first. And I also think that the Islamic community is now being called upon to act. They really need to come out of the closet. And say that this is an abuse of religion." Mölzer added: "Yes, but that's often just lip service and far too little. You have to dare to do something somewhere. Even to do things that are not necessarily politically correct. Because it's all better than a dead boy on the street."
Fed up with it all
Another topic was the current government negotiations between the ÖVP and SPÖ. For example, the question of whether the Stocker-Babler duo at the head of government is something that Austria needs? Glawischnig: "Well, I don't think anyone could have imagined this combination a few months ago. The chemistry between the two is certainly not the best. It will be interesting to see. But we're already hearing again that we'll have to see if it works out in any way. In the meantime, I'm pretty fed up with continuing to watch. We have a lot of big problems and someone has to take responsibility now."
Austria's dream team
Mölzer, laconic. "Poor Austria. That really is a 'dream team', those two. They have zero problem-solving skills. They have set themselves in concrete. First in the negotiations on the Zuckerl coalition. And now they just have to. This is a real emergency coalition with possibly a mandate overhang in the National Council. So that's what I'm looking at. And then they have to keep getting support from the Greens or the Neos. That's expensive for the Republic. Because both the Greens and the Neos will demand something in terms of content for their clientele. So I'm very curious to see how that will work."
