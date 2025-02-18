Mölzer: “This is a real emergency coalition”

Andreas Mölzer was very personally affected right at the beginning of the current episode of Duell, which was about the terror in Villach: "Well, the horror is getting closer, you have to say. Aschaffenburg was still a long way off, and now so is Munich. Whereby Aschaffenburg with the murder of a two-year-old is horrible enough. But there in Villach, we were already very close. My children know the dead boy very well. He went to the same grammar school as my eldest grandson at the moment. The place where it happened, my grandchildren and my children go there every day. When you realize that in the current government negotiations, for example, all the tightening that Kickl or the Freedom Party demanded in the now unfortunately failed blue-black negotiations were immediately rejected by the ÖVP because they did not exactly comply with EU law or the European Convention on Human Rights. And when the Minister of the Interior (note: Gerhard Karner of the ÖVP) is now demanding precisely such things as mass surveillance without cause, it makes you want to vomit."