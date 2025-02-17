Soon to be much more expensive
Apply for passport, driver’s license & co. quickly now
The fees for official documents such as passports, driving licenses and ID cards have not been raised for many years in some cases. However, in view of the huge budget shortfall, this is likely to change soon.
Official documents such as an ID card or passport are usually valid for ten years. After that, they must be renewed if you want to travel abroad with them - even if some countries accept documents that have been expired for up to six months. At the moment, it can be particularly worthwhile checking the expiration date of your passport. Recently, the current government and government negotiators announced that federal fees would be drastically increased due to the large budget shortfall.
Due to the freeze on fees, most official documents have not been made more expensive by the Ministry of Finance since 2011. This is now to be made up for and adjusted in line with the consumer price index. According to Statistics Austria, this means an increase of a considerable 43.6 percent.
The only exceptions to the adjustment are federal fees, which have also been regularly increased in recent years. These are, for example, the application for and granting of Austrian citizenship or entry and residence permits (e.g. visas). The plans for valorization have also already been reported to Brussels with regard to budget consolidation.
Attention: There may also be waiting times!
It is not yet clear when this will be implemented, i.e. when the fees will actually increase. Anyone who needs a new passport, driving license or other document should therefore hurry. For this reason, the rush at the authorities is sometimes very high. In Vienna, for example, you currently have to wait a good month for an appointment at the passport offices (but you can also come by without an appointment during office hours).
Passports now cost 109 euros instead of 75.90 euros, driving licenses 87 euros instead of 60.50 euros
An adjustment of around 44 percent will have a significant impact on your wallet. In future, a passport will cost 109 euros instead of the current 74.90 euros. An express passport will even increase in price from 100 euros to around 144 euros. An emergency passport (one-day express passport) will soon cost 316 euros instead of the current 220 euros. An identity card currently costs 61.50 euros. In future, it will be around 88 euros.
The issue of a driving license is likely to rise from 60.50 euros to 87 euros. In future, you will have to dig more than 50 euros deeper into your pockets for vehicle registration: whereas you currently pay just under 120 euros for this, the authorities and insurance registration offices will charge around 172 euros in future.
As I said, however, nothing is 100 percent fixed yet. A future government could also "call off" the project again. In view of the large budget deficit, however, this is more than unlikely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
