Nachrichten
17.02.2025 12:16

A no-weapons zone is now being set up in the area around Dornbirn railroad station (Vorarlberg) due to the frequent clashes involving weapons. Those responsible hope that this will calm the situation. An evaluation will be carried out in three months.

0 Kommentare

At Dornbirn train station, there are repeated physical altercations - often involving the use of weapons. Now a weapons ban zone issued by the district authority in the area around the station is intended to counteract this.

"Right to safety in public spaces"
"With this measure, we want to further increase the safety of the population at the train station," explained Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and State Councillor for Security Daniel Allgäuer (FPÖ) on Monday: "The population has a right to safety in public spaces. Where borders are crossed or laws are not observed, there must be no tolerance."

The security police ordinance comes into force on February 19 and is initially valid for three months. In this zone, police officers will be authorized to seize weapons and weapon-like objects such as knives in the course of a check. People who carry weapons in the exercise of their profession or on the basis of a weapons permit are exempt. Pepper sprays are also permitted for self-defense.

Measures will be continued
Measures such as the "VOKUS - Security in Public Places" initiative launched by the state of Vorarlberg and the state police directorate in 2024, as well as the security package currently being implemented by the city of Dornbirn with an increased presence of the community security guard, a new security service at the station forecourt, improved lighting and video surveillance and intensified commitment from social workers will be continued. Mayor Andrea Kaufmann commented: "Security is created through cooperation between all key players. The weapons ban is a further component that is primarily intended to make the work of the police easier. The Dornbirn municipal police will continue to show an increased presence".

