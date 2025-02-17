Measures will be continued

Measures such as the "VOKUS - Security in Public Places" initiative launched by the state of Vorarlberg and the state police directorate in 2024, as well as the security package currently being implemented by the city of Dornbirn with an increased presence of the community security guard, a new security service at the station forecourt, improved lighting and video surveillance and intensified commitment from social workers will be continued. Mayor Andrea Kaufmann commented: "Security is created through cooperation between all key players. The weapons ban is a further component that is primarily intended to make the work of the police easier. The Dornbirn municipal police will continue to show an increased presence".