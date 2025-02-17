Saalbach was the stage for the new ski superstars

A major event has its own rules! Ten euros for the phrase piggy bank. But Austria's home World Championships were the best proof of this. The fact alone that the Austrians, who were on the ropes before the World Championships, set off on their short journey home with seven medals (two of them gold) and their heads held high can be described as a surprise. The target set by Austria's Ski President Roswitha Stadlober (six to eight medals) seemed bold, but hit the bull's eye. The fact that New Zealand (Alice Robinson) and the Czech Republic (Ester Ledecka) are also represented in the medal table is a welcome splash of color for the ski circus.