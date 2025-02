14 medals: This was the most successful supplier

The company, based in Kennelbach in Vorarlberg, took three individual titles thanks to Franjo von Allmen (downhill), Stephanie Venier (super-G) and Camille Rast (slalom), plus gold for von Allmen in the new team combined. "The World Championships results are basically very positive," says Head Race Director Rainer Salzgeber. "Not everything has gone perfectly, but we've had some really good highlights, such as in the men's downhill and women's slalom. We've had enough highlights and we're going home from Saalbach very satisfied!"