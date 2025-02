A Swiss overtook our world champion

The fastest skiers receive a 137 gram snowflake designed by the Swiss Rolf Diggelmann more than 50 years ago - 17 percent of the world champion alloy is made of gold. And Raphael Haaser not only came home from Saalbach with gold and silver, but also a lot of money! Like his counterpart Federica Brignone (also super-G silver & RTL gold), he earned a whopping 99,140 euros in prize money. Until the last competition, the Austrian was also the cash king of the ski spectacle.