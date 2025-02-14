Blue Corona U committee still has to wait

In the event of new elections, the U-committee would have to be terminated immediately

If there is no ÖVP-SPÖ government but new elections, the U-Committee would have to be terminated immediately. Procedural law stipulates that committees of inquiry must end at least three months before a National Council election so that they do not degenerate into an election campaign stage. From the point of view of the Freedom Party, it therefore makes no sense to request the committee now.