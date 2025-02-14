Forest Fund: Massive criticism from the Federal Audit Office

The state's website still praises the excellent reputation of the forest fund as an "unbureaucratic, flexible and accurate funding instrument". The work was also positively noted by the Federal Audit Office in 2015 and recommended to other federal states for imitation. According to the latest report, which was published on Friday, the future text will probably have to be adapted slightly. Only Styria was praised. Vorarlberg contributed the "worst practice" examples. The audit specifically scrutinized the forest fund, which was launched in 2020 under the then Minister of Agriculture Elisabeth Köstinger (ÖVP). The subsidies for foresters were justified by the pandemic, damage caused by the bark beetle and poor timber prices. The fund was initially set up for the years 2021 and 2022 in parallel with existing EU co-financed funding, with a total of around 890 million euros available throughout Austria from 2014 to 2027.