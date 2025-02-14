Vorteilswelt
Ex-Bayern boss:

“The players should stop complaining!”

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 10:01

Ex-Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge speaks plainly when it comes to the fact that many players complain about the busy schedule and the ever-increasing workload: "Our players should stop complaining!"

Bundesliga, Champions League, DFB Cup, Club World Cup - the fixture list in an FC Bayern season is not getting any smaller. As a result, the players complain about too many games and hardly any time to recover. But you also have to look at the money that a club earns from such competitions. The ever-increasing salaries could not be paid with the new TV money.

Ex-Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge holds the players accountable. "Our players should stop complaining! All the contract negotiations I've witnessed with us always go in one direction: higher and higher, further and further, faster and faster. But all the money has to come from somewhere," he told "Sport BILD".

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bild: AFP/APA/POOL/Robert Michael)
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
(Bild: AFP/APA/POOL/Robert Michael)

"It's like another world miracle that the DFL has been able to maintain its TV revenue status and even improve it by two percent. But the players and their advisors demand more, so it's not just two percent. The money will have to come from other competitions, such as the new Club World Cup in the summer. That's the trap the players have set for themselves," said the 69-year-old.

"If it goes on like this..."
Rummenigge sees a solution to counteract the exploding salaries and consultancy fees in a salary cap. That would "probably be better for the internal working atmosphere, if only to curb the envy factor in the dressing room. Because if one person collects an insane salary, you can only pay everyone else much less". However, if nothing changes in the near future, he paints a bleak future: "If this continues, soccer will be the only industry in the world that no longer makes a profit, but only produces losses. We're all heading for a wall - and nobody is prepared to take their foot off the gas."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
