“The players should stop complaining!”

"If it goes on like this..."

Rummenigge sees a solution to counteract the exploding salaries and consultancy fees in a salary cap. That would "probably be better for the internal working atmosphere, if only to curb the envy factor in the dressing room. Because if one person collects an insane salary, you can only pay everyone else much less". However, if nothing changes in the near future, he paints a bleak future: "If this continues, soccer will be the only industry in the world that no longer makes a profit, but only produces losses. We're all heading for a wall - and nobody is prepared to take their foot off the gas."