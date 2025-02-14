Successful ski coach
“We don’t have enough training facilities in Carinthia!”
Former World Cup athlete Peter Köchl from Villach celebrated winning silver at the Youth Olympics with his protégé Benjamin Lengger. The 62-year-old was himself at the Olympic Games three times as a freestyle instructor in the ÖSV. He and his freestyle talents usually have to travel to Salzburg for training.
The silver medal in slopestyle by Benjamin Lengger (16) at the EYOF Games in Georgia was the second precious metal at the "Youth Olympics" for the Villach Ski Freestyle Club within a year. Last year, snowboarder Kristina Holzfeind won in Italy.
The basis is the trampoline in the gym - that's where you learn the basics for all the tricks. Anna Gasser also started that way.
Peter KÖCHL
One father of this success is Peter Köchl, operator of the water ramp in Föderlach near Villach - where the ski jumpers and alpine skiers in the ÖSV have also been guests. The 62-year-old has been very familiar with the freestyle scene in Austria since his active days - until 1990 he was a freestyle skier himself in the World Cup, and then the section head in the ÖSV for eight years.
"I've been to the Olympic Games three times - Christian Rijavec's best result was seventh place in Nagano in 1998," says Köchl, who is now fully committed to youth work.
"The basis is the trampoline in the gym - that's where you learn the basics for all the tricks. Anna Gasser also started that way," says Köchl, who is a state-certified freestyle coach. To train on snow in winter, he still has to travel long distances with his talents.
"In Carinthia, we unfortunately only have suitable kickers on the Turrach. But I'm almost as quick there in the Absolutpark in Flachauwinkl - the conditions there are the best," says Köchl, who has been training Benni Lengger since he was ten years old. "His success makes me really happy and is extremely emotional for me. I've been training with him since his mom brought him to the club."
