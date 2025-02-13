Bauer in first place
Learned from the team boss at the strong village club
Lisa-Marie Bauer from FC Bergheim leads the "Krone" footballer poll in the very close vote for player of the year. Voter turnout is higher than for the men. She learned a lot under the new women's team manager Alexander Schriebl: "Alex is a great coach."
In the third interim result of the "Krone" footballer poll, the leaders remained the same. The highest turnout and the greatest drama was in the vote for the player of the year. Lisa-Marie Bauer from FC Bergheim, who already won in 2021, leads by just 238 votes ahead of Magdalena Sophie Neumann from Carinthians Spittal. Offensive powerhouse Bauer (shirt number ten) is amazed: "It's incredible. We are a village club, but we have a very strong community. It's overwhelming that I'm back at the front."
The 20-year-old, who is training to become a prison guard in Salzburg, trained in Bergheim under the current women's team manager Alexander Schriebl: "Alex really is a fantastic coach, he is absolutely top-notch both professionally and personally. We are all very grateful to him and are excited to see how far he can take the national team."
The third interim result of the 58th edition of the "Krone" footballer poll
Footballer of the year
- BURGSTALLER Guido (Rapid) 37,412
- BAUMGARTNER Christoph (RB Leipzig) 34,221
- SCHENDL Sandro (Hartberg) 25,875
- SCHLAGER Alexander (RB Salzburg) 24,700
- RENNER Rene (LASK) 18,687
Footballer of the year
- BAUER Lisa-Marie (FC Bergheim) 53,438
- NEUMANN Magdalena Sophie (Carinthians) 53,177
- MÄDL Valentina (St. Pölten) 44,505
- SCHORN Anna (Austria Vienna) 8.323
- REICHMANN Jasmin (LASK) 4,878
tipp3 Coach of the Year
- KLAUSS Robert (Rapid) 32,948
- RANGNICK Ralf (team manager) 30,101
- HELM Stephan (Austria) 27,323
- SCHOPP Markus (LASK) 19,456
- GLASNER Oliver (Crystal Palace) 14,502
Lottery young star
- SULZNER Marco (LASK) 6,543
- WURMBRAND Nikolaus (Rapid) 5,165
- MAYBACH Philipp (Austria Vienna) 2,304
- KOJZEK Erik (Wolfsberg) 700
- GRGIC Leon (Sturm Graz) 641
Valentina Mädl, the third-placed player in our poll, was already in the national team squad. The 19-year-old striker from St. Pölten also came to the fore in 2024 with her goal in the Champions League against FC Barcelona. Since then, she is definitely no longer a "Mädl".
"I am very rarely satisfied"
"Vali" smiles: "Every time someone asked me about the goal against Barça, it would have been a nice sum." Her great support is her family. Her brother and sister also play soccer, and her mom and dad are her biggest fans. On her personality, she says: "I'm extremely ambitious and rarely settle for anything. I always want to get better."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.