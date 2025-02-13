Learned from the team boss at the strong village club

In the third interim result of the "Krone" footballer poll, the leaders remained the same. The highest turnout and the greatest drama was in the vote for the player of the year. Lisa-Marie Bauer from FC Bergheim, who already won in 2021, leads by just 238 votes ahead of Magdalena Sophie Neumann from Carinthians Spittal. Offensive powerhouse Bauer (shirt number ten) is amazed: "It's incredible. We are a village club, but we have a very strong community. It's overwhelming that I'm back at the front."