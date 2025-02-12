ÖVP leader Stocker
“Didn’t want to sacrifice Austria’s security”
"We have often jumped over our shadows," says Christian Stocker, explaining the end of the blue-black coalition. In the end, it came down to a liberal Minister of the Interior: "We were warned about this at home and abroad." However, it was not the Freedom Party that was to blame for the end, but Herbert Kickl, according to the ÖVP General.
"The Freedom Party would have had a real chance to become chancellor," Stocker said in an appearance in front of journalists, but "Herbert Kickl didn't take it." The FPÖ had not only insisted on one of the Home Affairs and Finance portfolios in addition to Chancellor, but on both. According to Stocker, the People's Party could not allow this: "There were numerous warnings from home and abroad that cooperation between the intelligence services would be in danger if the FPÖ were to appoint the Interior Minister."
The blue party leader himself is to blame: "It is out of the question for us to put the country's security at risk in government negotiations. Just because Herbert Kickl wanted to assert his claim to power," said Stocker.
"We can be accused of many things, but not of a lack of willingness to compromise," Stocker countered Herbert Kickl's accusations in Die Zeit im Bild that the ÖVP was to blame for the failure of the negotiations. The ÖVP leader said that the Federal President's accusation that all parties had lacked humility would be taken seriously and would be reflected upon. However, they had at least taken responsibility: "We could have taken ourselves out of the game after Karl Nehammer's resignation."
The ÖVP had not closed itself off to negotiations, even though Herbert Kickl's invitation was perceived as "unfriendly". "We were also prepared to accept a Chancellor Herbert Kickl and jumped over our shadows in many areas," said Stocker, who also addressed his personally difficult history with the FPÖ leader.
Back to the candy?
Two points were non-negotiable: internal security through an asylum ban and external security through Sky Shield. The aim was to continue to position the country as a "reliable partner of the EU and a defensive constitutional state that takes action against all forms of extremism". "It was always clear that the Freedom Party needed to agree to these basic requirements and that this would be reflected in the distribution of portfolios. We could have solved this quickly if we had been guided by the historical distribution and the strengths of the parties."
The "Krone" reported that the FPÖ had been offered its own asylum ministry as a compromise. "A difference of 2.5 percent in the election result means that we are on an equal footing," explained the ÖVP General.
What happens now? "Now it's up to the Federal President. The People's Party is still prepared to take responsibility." A new edition of the Zuckerl? The SPÖ and NEOS had already signaled their approval in advance. In any case, a viable government was urgently needed for the country. According to Stocker, all parties must now join forces. Really all of them? "Herbert Kickl has resigned from the government formation mandate. That closes this chapter."
