EU citizens tend to view Trump comeback negatively

Opinions are particularly critical in the leading EU states Germany and France. There, 17% and 16% of respondents respectively describe the USA as a "rival" with whom they have to compete. The most positive attitude can be found in Poland, where 31% see the USA as an ally, followed by Denmark (30%), Estonia (28%) and Hungary (27%). However, even in these countries, clear relative majorities see the USA merely as a "necessary partner". This is even the case in the UK (44%), although 37% of respondents there still state that the USA is an ally.