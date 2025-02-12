Vorteilswelt
Google led the way

“Gulf of America”: Apple Maps bows to Trump

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 09:17

After Google, Apple is now also following US President Donald Trump's order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America in its map app. The new name will initially only be displayed to users in the USA, but an adjustment in other regions is to follow, as Apple informed the financial service Bloomberg.

In Google Maps, the gulf is only displayed as Gulf of America for users in the USA; elsewhere, both names can be seen. How Apple will implement the name change outside the USA initially remained unclear. On Tuesday, the new name was already displayed in the US version of the app.

"Gulf of Mexico" in use since the 16th century
Trump ordered the renaming shortly after taking office just over three weeks ago. The name "Gulf of Mexico" has been in use since the 16th century. The body of water borders not only the US states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, but also Mexico and Cuba. According to Trump's decree, the name change applies to the area up to the maritime borders of Mexico and Cuba.

Meanwhile, according to the US news agency, a reporter from the Associated Press (AP) was denied access to an event at the White House on the grounds that the media company was not following the renaming ordered by the president in its reporting. The agency and the White House Correspondents' Association protested against this move.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

