“Minor environmental damage” after Maco fire

The city was able to rule out one thing: "So far, nothing has leaked into the Salzach," it says. The hall construction is also not as badly affected as it initially appeared. In any case, there is no longer any danger of collapse. The police have already been able to clarify the cause of the fire: It was "technical causes in the area of an electrolytic cleaning basin" that triggered the fire. There is no information yet on the extent of the material damage.