Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

City gives the all-clear

“Minor environmental damage” after Maco fire

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 12:00

A few days after the major fire at the Salzburg fittings manufacturer Maco, the city has now given the "all-clear for the time being", as stated in a press release: "Initial findings indicate minor environmental damage caused by leaked hydrochloric and nitric acid."

0 Kommentare

For twelve hours last Friday night, 125 firefighters from the Salzburg city fire department battled the flames shooting out of a Maco production hall. Six people, including three firefighters, were injured. As reported, more than 60,000 liters of acid escaped in the course of the fire, which also mixed with extinguishing water.

Major fire at the Maco company on Friday night (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Major fire at the Maco company on Friday night
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

Now, after the initial findings, the city explains in a press release: "Most of it ended up in the dense cellar." According to Maximilian Schnabl from the municipal plant authority, "the design of the basement as a watertight tank with 30-centimeter-thick walls held". According to Schnabl, the basement was also designed as a tank for such an incident. In addition, the rapid extraction of the leaked acid by a specialist company minimized the environmental damage. 

Only an expert opinion can provide certainty
However, it is not yet clear whether the groundwater or the surrounding soil has been contaminated. According to the city, the Maco company must commission a geotechnical investigation with soil samples from an external civil engineering office. "Certainty about the extent of damage caused by possible contamination of the surrounding soil and groundwater can only be provided by the geotechnical report," it says. 

The city was able to rule out one thing: "So far, nothing has leaked into the Salzach," it says. The hall construction is also not as badly affected as it initially appeared. In any case, there is no longer any danger of collapse. The police have already been able to clarify the cause of the fire: It was "technical causes in the area of an electrolytic cleaning basin" that triggered the fire. There is no information yet on the extent of the material damage.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf