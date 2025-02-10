If blue-black fails, others are already standing by

Asked whether the SPÖ would be prepared to make compromises, Babler said that his party had "not drawn any red lines" in the tripartite negotiations or those with the ÖVP alone. "We remained seated, we wanted to finish these negotiations. We were of the opinion that the issues could be resolved" and that compromises could be made. "A small group in the ÖVP saw it differently." And: "I am sure that I could have completed these negotiations with Karl Nehammer. But he was no longer able to budge and was dismantled very harshly and the ÖVP left the negotiating table." The SPÖ had proven that it would go the "long way": "We can negotiate everything except democracy," said Babler.