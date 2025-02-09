Handball player bites through
Despite a fractured nasal bone, his thirst for goals is unbroken!
Great jubilation at handball champions HC Linz after the 28:23 win in Graz. A Belarusian player in particular, who had recently had bureaucratic problems entering the country and then smashed his nose in training, showed a knack for scoring. However, playing with a mask was not permitted.
The bus trips to Graz have been a real odyssey for the reigning handball champions HC Linz in recent years. They have made the trip to Styria seven times - a distance of over 3,000 kilometers - without ever taking anything worthwhile back to the steel city. The last win even dates back to October 2019!
"I recently asked the team in training whether anyone could remember a win in Graz," coach Milan Vunjak told his squad ahead of Saturday's clash, referring to their horrendous record. This ended on Saturday, however, not least thanks to a Belarusian who had had bureaucratic problems entering the country for over a week and promptly suffered a nose fracture during the first training session: Andrei Klimavets!
"Risk of injury with a mask too high!"
Despite his shattered nose, the Linz bomber proved his scoring prowess against Graz and contributed a strong eleven goals in the 28:23 win. In contrast to the test against German Bundesliga club TVB Stuttgart, the 23-year-old was not even allowed to wear a mask in the controversial clash. For quite paradoxical reasons!
"It's not possible to play with a mask in a competitive match because the risk of injury is simply too great due to the hard plastic," explained Linz manager Uwe Schneider, who added smugly: "The important thing in the game was simply that he didn't catch another one!"
In fact, he gave the Styrian goalkeeper a real treat with eleven goals and gave the reigning champions a real boost in the battle for the play-off places (they are currently eighth), especially as they are just two points behind the fourth-placed Fivers from Margareten.
"Today was an incredible game. We have to show exactly this kind of commitment in the next difficult tasks," said captain Moritz Bachmann at the end, who was not only proud of the tireless fighter with the smashed nose, but also of the overall performance.
