Asylum cash flow: this is how much Styria pays

The cash audit of the new provincial government revealed a huge budget gap. Since the "Krone" reported on the deficit of 900 million in 2024, the people of Styria have also known the bitter truth. The belt must now be tightened, and ÖVP State Finance Councillor Barbara Eibinger-Miedl has called on her government colleagues to turn over every euro in their departments, scrutinize subsidies and check for duplications.