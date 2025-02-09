Pedals mixed up
“An accident like this has nothing to do with age”
Modern cars are already equipped with all kinds of aids and assistants, but it is also important to use them correctly. In Traun, a driver crashed into a butcher's shop after confusing the accelerator and brake pedals out of fright. A driving technician explains how this can happen.
A driver crashed her automatic SUV through the glass front of a butcher's shop in Traun after hitting a kerb and then confusing the pedals out of fright. "Hitting the kerb puts you in a state of shock, with a very high stress level. In a situation like that, you're overwhelmed. You can't talk about any rational action, it's just more reflexes. It can happen to anyone, I wouldn't limit it to one age. In an accident like this, you can only hope that not too much happens," says Roland Frisch, chief car instructor at ÖAMTC driving technology, with an explanation for the "pedal chaos".
Maximum acceleration with automatic transmission
Basically, this accident had nothing to do with the car's automatic drive, even if it did contribute to the crash. "When the accelerator pedal is pressed down, the automatic car looks for the right gear and accelerates to maximum speed," says Frisch. With a conventional gearshift, you are dependent on the gear engaged and the car "noodles" slightly.
Understanding the purpose of assistants
However, Frisch believes that technology could make such accidents a thing of the past in the future anyway: "At some point, the vehicle will recognize the store and brake automatically - but we're still a long way from that at the moment." This is despite the fact that new cars are already true "technology monsters" and many drivers don't even know what their vehicle can do. "Younger people are more tech-savvy. You have to get to grips with the car after buying it and take enough time to do so. And you also need to understand the purpose of the built-in assistants, only then can you use them properly," advises the expert.
More and more technology is being installed in modern cars - from autonomous driving aids to sophisticated infotainment systems. But the more technology, the more distraction.
It's not just a question of usability, but also of safety. If drivers become too immersed in technology, it can impair their attention. Even a small glance is enough to blind you for several meters. Sometimes less could be more, so as not to overwhelm the driver and focus on the essentials. After all, carelessness is already the most common cause of accidents.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
