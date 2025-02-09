“An accident like this has nothing to do with age”

Understanding the purpose of assistants

However, Frisch believes that technology could make such accidents a thing of the past in the future anyway: "At some point, the vehicle will recognize the store and brake automatically - but we're still a long way from that at the moment." This is despite the fact that new cars are already true "technology monsters" and many drivers don't even know what their vehicle can do. "Younger people are more tech-savvy. You have to get to grips with the car after buying it and take enough time to do so. And you also need to understand the purpose of the built-in assistants, only then can you use them properly," advises the expert.